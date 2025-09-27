Town MP calls out council over plans for Sunday parking charges in Highbridge

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge MP Ashley Fox has criticised Somerset Council’s proposal to introduce Sunday parking charges in town centre car parks across the county — including in Highbridge.

Currently, parking is free on Sundays at Highbridge’s Bank Street Car Park, but under the new plans, drivers would face charges, sparking concern among local traders and residents.

As reported here, Somerset Council’s consultation started on September 8th and runs for six weeks, closing on October 20th. Town councillors have opposed the plans this week.

MP Ashley Fox told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Somerset Council should be doing everything it can to attract people into our towns and support local traders. Instead, they seem to take a perverse delight in making life as difficult as possible for people trying to earn a living.”

“The ongoing roadworks in and around Bridgwater have already driven people away from the town. The last thing our businesses need now is an extra barrier making it harder for people to come in on a Sunday.”

He called on residents to take part in Somerset Council’s consultation on the proposals, adding: “Sunday free parking is a small but important boost for families and shoppers. It helps keep our town centres vibrant and accessible. If you value free parking on Sundays then please take a few minutes to have your say in the consultation.”

He added that ongoing roadworks in Bridgwater have already impacted footfall, and warned that Sunday charges would be “an extra barrier” there for visitors and shoppers.

The Sunday charging proposals are the start of a process aimed at “harmonising charging practices across the county,” says Somerset Council.

A spokesperson adds the aim is to “bring consistency across Somerset while also ensuring the parking service continues to be completely self-funded to cover staffing, serving and administrating penalty notices, and managing and maintaining car parks to a high level.”

The consultation is available on the Somerset Council website at:

www.somerset.gov.uk/news/have-your-say-on-sunday-parking-charges-proposal