Burnham United football club has recently been visited by the town’s Mayor after it unveiled several upgrades funded by a Town Council grant.

The club recently received a grant for £1,933 towards new outdoor furniture at the club and to upgrade its kitchen for the benefit of players and visitors.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey said the council fully supports the promotion of health and wellbeing in Burnham and Highbridge. “We are pleased to support the club and to see it encouraging sport across many age groups,” he said.

Pauline Smith, secretary at Burnham United, and treasurer Sally Jeffries, pictured below, thanked the council for supporting the club and helping to improve its community facilities.