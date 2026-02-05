8.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Feb 05, 2026
News

Traders sought to run food concession in Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea beach

Somerset Council is inviting businesses to apply for a seasonal food concession on Burnham-On-Sea’s Esplanade for the upcoming summer season.

The Council says it arranges for various businesses to trade on or near the beach or park to encourage visitors and to make their leisure trips more enjoyable.

The offer for a concession for a food provider covers the 2026 and 2027 seasons and the closing date for submission is midday on Friday, 6th March 2026.

Those interested should visit the Apply for a seasonal summer concessions webpage. For general enquiries, please contact concessions@somerset.gov.uk.

Somerset Council adds that it “is dedicated to keeping the county’s beaches green and therefore will not be taking applications for beach goods concessions.”

