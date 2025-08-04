Trading Standards officers carry out ‘mystery shopper’ allergen checks at cafes and eateries

A series of mystery shopper inspections has revealed that 79% of food outlets across Somerset and Devon pass surprise allergen checks, offering reassurance to customers with food allergies.

The inspection, carried out by Heart of the South West Trading Standards (HotSW TS), involved undercover officers visiting 75 independent businesses — including garden centres, bakeries, coffee shops, and restaurants.

Trading officers requested allergen-free products and later had them tested in a lab.

59 businesses passed the test, but 16 failed, with traces of milk being the most common contaminant.

Thirteen of the failing outlets were immediately inspected due to poor food management systems, and 15 more required follow-up checks.

There are 14 allergens which can cause serious health problems: gluten, crustaceans, eggs, fish, peanuts, soybeans, milk, nuts, celery, mustard, sesame, and sulphites (above 10mg/kg or 10mg/litre); lupin; and molluscs.

By law food outlets must provide allergen information to customers, handle and manage food allergens effectively when food is being prepared and ensure that staff receive training.

Somerset’s Trading Standards Operations Manager, Alex Fry, says: “All the businesses sampled were either new or businesses that had previously had a low Food Standards Agency rating – so that 79% of these businesses passed a spot inspection is encouraging.”

“However, we need all businesses to understand the importance of ensuring that robust food preparation processes are in place.”

“We are supporting businesses to ensure they follow the legal requirements and that they are safe for those with allergies.”

“We will continue to check and advise businesses and if businesses do not follow or ignore our advice, where necessary, we will take legal action.”

The body is urging businesses to review their food safety protocols and seek guidance if unsure. Legal action can be taken against those who ignore advice.

For more information, visit the Trading Standards allergens in food page. Businesses can also contact Trading Standards for further advice/guidance at tradingstandards@devon.gov.uk or via their online Register for business advice form.