A traditional seaside Punch and Judy show is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea seafront this summer in time for the peak holiday season.

‘Professor’ Paul Wheeler has been granted a concession from Sedgemoor District Council to run his seaside show on The Esplanade, near the jetty.

Weather permitting, his traditional Punch & Judy shows will be held on June 19th, July 10th, July 24th, August 2nd, 7th, 9th, 11th, 14th, 16th, 21st, 23rd, 25th and September 4th and 18th.

Paul says: “I’m delighted to be returning to Burnham-On-Sea for my ninth season. I am looking forward to seeing many friends, locals and holidaymakers through the summer season.”

Paul has previously performed his show on ITV1’s This Morning and on Channel 5’s Paul Merton’s Great Adventures.

“I always receive very positive feedback from people who come to the shows in Burnham – they are very much a seaside tradition,” he says.

Paul’s been performing on and off since he was aged seven and has been fully employed in the role since 2005. He is also a full member of the Punch & Judy Fellowship and Equity.