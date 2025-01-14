Traditional wassailing ceremony to be held at cider farm near Highbridge

Cider lovers in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area will be celebrating the centuries-old tradition of wassailing this coming weekend.

Rich’s Cider Farm in Watchfield near Highbridge has announced its event on Saturday 18th January 2025 at 7.30pm, raising funds for Love Musgrove.

Wassailing is an ancient practice, complete with rituals involving tree roots, shotguns, and, of course, cider, to ward off bad spirits and ensure a good harvest for the year to come.

“The Skimmity Hitchers will be performing for us, playing their classic Scrumpy and Western music with a 21st Century twist,” a spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“As we celebrate all things cider on this winter’s night, we’ll be raising much-needed funds for Love Musgrove in collaboration with Vagabonds Carnival Club.”

”We’re proud to have raised over £100,000 for a wide range of charities over the past 17 years – giving back is another tradition we’re determined to keep up.”

“Our tickets are digital this year, do not buy tickets from unauthorised sellers. Lots of fake tickets were being sold last year so please be vigilant and only purchase tickets through us.”

Tickets, priced £15, must be booked in advance and won’t be available on the gate. You can get yours online here.

The 2024 wassailing event attracted hundreds of people, as we reported here. Food will be available on the night at the cider farm, including a hog roast.

Rich’s Cider is a family run cider farm in Highbridge, Somerset. It has produced a range of traditional farmhouse ciders from locally harvested Somerset apples since 1954.

