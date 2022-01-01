Organisers of a long-running wassailing event in Brent Knoll say they hope it will go ahead later month.

After last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic, Brent Knoll’s Westcroft Farm hopes to proceed with its centuries-old tradition of wassailing with a torch-lit procession, and music on Saturday January 15th at 7pm.

Organiser John Harris told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are hoping to be able to go ahead this year, albeit with reduced numbers of spectators. We have begun selling tickets and have had plenty of interest.”

There will be music and entertainment from Daft Folk, Belly Dancers, Tim Dean, The Mummers and Nat Topping.

Tickets are on sale, priced at £15 per person. Entrance will be strictly by ticket only to limit numbers. There will also be a pig roast, refreshments, raffle and more.

Call 01278 760762 for ticket details from Westcroft Farm or Brent Knoll Village Shop. The wassail supports the ‘Westcroft Room’ at the village school and Brent Knoll Parish Hall.

