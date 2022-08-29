Hundreds of families and model train enthusiasts headed to King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge over the weekend for Burnham & District Model Railway Club’s annual show.

15 layouts went on show, and Burnham & District Model Railway Club President Warwick Camp is pictured presenting the winners’ shield to Richard Holder, the builder of the superb winning layout, the Clydach Railway (pictured below).

Richard’s layout ‘Launceston Steam Railway’ also won the won the public vote in 2019, which is engraved onto the shield!

Among the layouts at the show were two from Channel 5’s The Great British Model Railway Challenge, including the ‘Jurassic Park’ semi-finalist entry.

A Burnham & District Model Railway Club spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com the event had been a “great success” and thanked visitors and exhibitors for their support. “Over the two days we had 700 visitors to the show which is by far the biggest attendance we have ever had. The show will return in 2023 on the same August bank holiday weekend.” “In the meantime, the club is organising a one-day show in Weston-Super-Mare on January 15th 2023.” Burnham-On-Sea Model Railway Club welcomes new members, who meet in the Community Centre in Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesdays and Thursdays where they have their own club rooms to build model railways. For more, see bdmrc.co.uk Pictured: Burnham Model Railway Club’s show (Photos: Mark Savage)