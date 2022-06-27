A group of travellers who were pitched up on Burnham-On-Sea’s BASC Ground playing fields left on Monday (June 27th).

Two weekend events were halted – Saturday’s car boot sale and Sunday’s 30th anniversary event for BARB Search & Rescue – which were both scheduled to be held there.

The small group of travellers had gained access to the BASC playing fields last Tuesday and discussions to move them on took place between the BASC management team and Police.

Several concrete blocks had been moved to the main entrance along with a lorry across the access road.