A group of travellers left Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront lawns on Sunday (April 11th).

The group of motorhomes and vehicles had arrived in the Pier Street car park just before the Easter weekend and then moved to the South Esplanade lawns last Wednesday (April 7th).

Sedgemoor District Council, which manages the lawns along the South Esplanade, began legal action to move them on.

After pressure to move them from the council and Police, the group left the lawns on Sunday evening.