A group of travellers has finally moved from opposite Burnham Sailing Club — but relocated a few hundred metres away further along the seafront.

The convoy has been parked up on the South Esplanade for a month and the group was served with a legal notice to move last week by Somerset County Council, which oversees the parking bays.

However, several of the vehicles have moved a hundred metres north along the seafront into the parking spaces in front of Burnham Holiday Village.

It was unclear on Saturday evening whether a new round of legal action would be required by the council.