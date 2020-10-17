Travellers in Burnham-On-Sea

A group of travellers has finally moved from opposite Burnham Sailing Club — but relocated a few hundred metres away further along the seafront.

The convoy has been parked up on the South Esplanade for a month and the group was served with a legal notice to move last week by Somerset County Council, which oversees the parking bays.

However, several of the vehicles have moved a hundred metres north along the seafront into the parking spaces in front of Burnham Holiday Village.

It was unclear on Saturday evening whether a new round of legal action would be required by the council.

 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page