A group of travellers has arrived on Burnham seafront this week.

The convoy of caravans and vehicles arrived on the South Esplanade on Wednesday afternoon, pitching up on parking spaces between the Coastguard station and Quantock Court.

Somerset County Council, which oversees the parking bays, has been informed by local residents.

Last autumn, the same group of travellers pitched up further along the seafront near the Sailing Club until they were moved on after seven weeks, as reported here.