A small group of travellers arrived on the seafront lawns on Burnham-On-Sea’s South Esplanade on Thursday (August 26th).

The caravans and vehicles pitched up on the grassed area close to Burnham’s Sailing Club, as pictured here.

The land owner, Sedgemoor District Council, has already begun action to have the group removed from the land.

Groups of travellers have pitched up on the sand spot several times in recent years.

It comes after we recently reported here that Burnham’s MP James Heappey has welcomed new legislation going through Parliament that will soon make illegal encampments a criminal matter rather than a civil matter.