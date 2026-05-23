Tributes paid to BBC Somerset presenter Emma Britton who has passed away

Tributes have been paid to a well known BBC Somerset presenter, described as “the best in local radio”, who has died.

Emma Britton, 52, who previously hosted the breakfast programmes for both BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Radio Somerset, was diagnosed with incurable stage four lung cancer in April, 2025.

She died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at Musgrove Park Hospital on Saturday May 23rd. Her family, posting online, said they were “heartbroken”.

Emma was a frequent visitor to Burnham-On-Sea, often posting photos online of her dog walks along the seafront.

She also switched on Burnham’s Christmas lights in 2013, as pictured below and reported here at the time.

Gareth Roberts, executive editor of both BBC stations, described Emma as a “genuine, warm presenter” who was an “amazing colleague and a great friend to many”.

Stephanie Marshall, Head of BBC West, added: “Emma was Mrs Bridgwater, always doing her hometown and Somerset proud.

“She will be painfully missed but completely unforgettable, and the world while poorer without her, we are far better off for her having been in it, if only it could have been for a bit longer.”

On Facebook, the family said Emma was “so grateful for the love and care shown to her in recent months. We are also, as you would expect, going to commemorate and celebrate her life in exactly the way she wanted.”

“And with the grace and love she showed so many families in the same situation we find ourselves now. It’s hard to comprehend just how many people she has helped so profoundly over the years.”

After joining BBC Radio Somerset in 2007, Emma became a presenter and took over the breakfast show in 2013 before moving across to Radio Bristol in 2016, where she was host for five years.

After going freelance in 2020, Emma also became a celebrant, where she administered weddings, funerals and other services.

In that role, she helped to launch new interactive funeral services at Sedgemoor Crematorium near Burnham-On-Sea in December, pictured below, as we reported here.

Emma often spoke openly about living with her illness, saying she had never smoked or vaped, and the cancer had been diagnosed as genetic. She started taking a targeted therapy drug and did return to working on the radio on a freelance basis.

Andy Bennett, a presenter for both BBC Radio Bristol and Somerset, who lives in Burnham-On-Sea, adds: “There is no way I would be doing this job if it wasn’t for Emma.”

He said she encouraged him to do get into radio when he was working as a welder. “She was just good with people and understood people,” he said. “The listeners loved her. I always told her ‘without you I wouldn’t be doing what I am doing’. I wish I had a chance to tell her that again.”

In February 2026, she raised more than £11,000 for ALK Positive UK, which she described as “the charity that saved my life from falling apart”.

“In the weeks following my diagnosis I was in a pretty dark place,” she said, but added with the help of the charity she found a community of other people living with the disease. The charity has given me and my husband John support, advice, solidarity, information, education, friendship and above all they give us hope.”

In recent weeks, Emma had been admitted to hospital following a stroke. Her family said she received the best possible care and that she was surrounded by her loved ones.