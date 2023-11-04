Tributes have been paid to a man swept out to sea in Burnham-On-Sea whose family say “he always put others first before himself as a beloved dad, brother and grampy.”
Peter Jeffery, 68, from Bath, entered the sea from the jetty at Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday to rescue a woman and her dog. The woman and dog were safely recovered from the water but Mr Jeffery has not been found.
Mr Jeffery’s family have thanked emergency services for their efforts in the major search to try and find him and add that he is “greatly missed by all”.
The family’s statement reads: “It is with a great deal of sadness that Peter Jeffery RVM, our beloved Dad, Brother and Grampy, who after selflessly jumping into the sea at Burnham-On-Sea to help a woman and her dog who were in difficulty, is still missing.”
The family adds: “As with every aspect of his life, he always put others first before himself, and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.”
“The family would like to thank everyone involved in the search; the RNLI, Coastguard, BARB Search & Rescue, volunteers and Avon & Somerset police.”
“We would also like to thank his many friends & work colleagues at the Duchy of Cornwall for their continued support and kindness. We respectfully ask for privacy at this sad time.”
Mr Jeffery worked as an estate builder for the Duchy of Cornwall, based in Newton St Loe.
“Frequently described as cheerful and caring, we know he will be deeply missed by colleagues and tenants alike, both of which he helped immeasurably with his positive and bright attitude to always go above and beyond.”
“The Duchy will be continuing to support Pete’s family and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.”
Meanwhile, Sunday’s Burnham-On-Sea fireworks display has been postponed “out of respect” for Mr Jeffery.
Also, carnival clubs taking part in Monday’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival will be holding a special mark of respect for the Mr Jeffery. The carnival clubs will turn down music volume on their carts by 50% as they approach Pier Street, which leads up to the jetty.