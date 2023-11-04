The family’s statement reads: “It is with a great deal of sadness that Peter Jeffery RVM, our beloved Dad, Brother and Grampy, who after selflessly jumping into the sea at Burnham-On-Sea to help a woman and her dog who were in difficulty, is still missing.”

The family adds: “As with every aspect of his life, he always put others first before himself, and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.”

“The family would like to thank everyone involved in the search; the RNLI, Coastguard, BARB Search & Rescue, volunteers and Avon & Somerset police.”

“We would also like to thank his many friends & work colleagues at the Duchy of Cornwall for their continued support and kindness. We respectfully ask for privacy at this sad time.”

Mr Jeffery worked as an estate builder for the Duchy of Cornwall, based in Newton St Loe.