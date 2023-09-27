Tributes have this week been paid to a well-known Burnham-On-Sea resident and businessman who has died at the grand age of 97.

Vic Roberts, who was the founder of Coldstream Taxis and Buses in Burnham-On-Sea, has passed away after an unexpected illness, his family have said this week.

He was a prominent figure and well known as a local war veteran and resident in Burnham for almost 60 years.

His daughter, Sharon Hines, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Vic had a background of military duties in the Coldstream Guards. In WW2, he served in Norway and Singapore, and marching at George VI’s Funeral in 1952 and the late Queen’s coronation.”

“After leaving the army he became a private chauffeur, driving stars between the London film studios – they included Frank Sinatra, Clark Gable and Cary Grant.”

“He then joined the London Bus Company, where Matt Monroe also was a bus driver, and Petula Clark was a regular passenger on his bus.”

Vic moved his family to Somerset in 1970, joining the BP depot at Dunball near Bridgwater as a driver. He initially lived in Pawlet and renovated a 16th century old coach Inn, The Shoulder of Mutton, before moving to Burnham-On-Sea a few years later.

Sharon adds: “A few years later, he was forced to take early retirement due to illness, but he just couldn’t sit still. So with his wife Joy in 1981, he set up his own business in Burnham, the Coldstream Guest House, followed by Coldstream Taxis and buses.”

“Vic was the instigator of the taxi ranks that you see around Burnham-On-Sea, he loved meeting people and loved the town.”

“The business was eventually sold on, but still he worked to the ripe old age of 78yrs, as a driver for Burnham Royal Blue part time. Vic and his wife enjoyed many holidays and through their travels met wonderful people until Joy passed away.”

Sharon adds that he leaves behind a “very proud family, with lots of wonderful memories.”

His funeral will take place on Monday 16th October at midday at Sedgemoor Crematorium at Stretcholt. Any donations in memorium can be made to Burnham Funeral Directors for the Beacon Cancer Unit and Gould Ward at Musgrove Park Hospital.