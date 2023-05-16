Tributes have been paid to a well-known community-spirited Burnham-On-Sea resident who has passed away this week after decades of volunteering work in the town.

Pat Pusill, 84, died on Sunday 14th May at Weston General Hospital after a period of illness.

She was heavily involved with several community groups in Burnham and her involvement with swimming in Burnham led to the Pusills becoming the first family to receive a joint civic award in 2011, as reported here at the time.

Pat also volunteered with The Red Cross, Burnham Pantomime Society, Visually Impaired Club and Burnham Tourist information centre to name a few.

She was well known in the area for the family business of Herrings coaches and taxis, driving people to school, day trips and tours.

Pat also supported her mother on many occasions as Mayoress for Burnham and Highbridge and when her mother was chairman of the urban council.

She also worked at the old St Christopher’s School as Assistant Matron, sports instructor and transport driver.

Last year, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported on Pat’s memories of The Queen’s visit to Highbridge in 1958. She said: “I can clearly remember the large crowds of residents waving flags all along the route with bunting lining the roads.”

Daughter Sarah says: “It is with great sadness that we are announcing the passing of Patricia Pusill (nee Herring). We would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant staff at Weston Hospital.”

Pat was the wife of the late David Pusill and eldest daughter to John and Evelyn Herring. They had two children Andrew and Sarah and Granddaughter Sophie.

Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club’s Kelly Podbury said last night: “Burnham was so lucky to have had Pat involved for so many years. She was a force to be reckoned with. She knew every swimmer’s name and their parents and she knew all their abilities, what strokes they were good at and how they would perform in galas. She was instrumental in keeping Burnham Pool open when it was in danger of being closed.”

“Pat would contact me every year to offer to volunteer at the County Development Meet and County Championships and she would be the first to arrive and one of the last to leave. It was only ever about the swimmers which is why no one has a picture of her on her own and she is seen in some of our picture here showing her support for the club.”

“We are proud to have had Pat as a life member of Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club and the swimming community will miss her presence but her legacy will live on.”

A Somerset ASA (Amateur Swimming Association) spokesperson adds: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Pat Pusill has passed away. Since 1995, the County has awarded the Wyvern Plate annually ‘for outstanding service to the County over a period of years,’ chosen from nominations received from affiliated Clubs, and over 28 years, Pat was the only person ever to have received such recognition twice – in 2004 and 2018.”

The family says they would like to hear of people’s fond memories of Pat and Dave Pusill. These can be emailed to PusillFamily@icloud.com