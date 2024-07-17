Tributes paid to former Burnham-On-Sea cinema projectionist who has died at 96

Tributes have been paid to a Burnham-On-Sea pensioner who was formally the projectionist at the town’s Ritz Cinema for over three decades, and who has sadly died.

John Smith, 96, has passed away this week after suffering a fall.

John was the projectionist at Burnham’s Ritz Cinema for 32 years, including during WWII.

At last month’s D-Day anniversary commemorations, he spoke to Burnham-On-Sea.com about his wartime role.

“I was held back from the war between 1942-1945 to entertain the troops stationed in our area at the time,” he recalled. “There were many American troops in the Burnham area and their spirits were maintained with visits to the cinema. It was important to keep up morale.”

John added: “I also remember seeing the wartime bombers fly over while watching from the roof of The Ritz – I can remember seeing the flares.”

John, who previously received an award for his role, attended Burnham War Memorial (pictured here) and West Huntspill Church in June to pay his respects to the fallen during local events marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Burnham’s Royal British Legion branch Chairman John Crosby said this week: “We are sad to hear of his passing. John was keen to be involved in our recent events and had such a sharp mind. We were privileged to meet him again last month and know he will be greatly missed.”

His friend, Roger Dredge, added: “Projectionist at the Ritz for 32 years. A long life well lived. It is a merciful release of a sharp, witty and always humorous mind trapped inside a failing 96 year old body. John died peacefully and painlessly at the RUH after taking a bad fall inside his bungalow last week.”