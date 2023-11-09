Tributes have been paid to a former Burnham-On-Sea town councillor and community-spirited resident who has sadly died at age 93.

Arthur Thorogood was well known in the Burnham and Highbridge area for his work in the community, which included 12 years as a town councillor.

Born in London, Arthur was much loved by his family and friends and many in the community.

Arthur was well known around Burnham and Highbridge for his contributions to the community.

Arthur was successful at many things whilst being a councillor until he stepped down at age 81, including having a modern footpath installed from Marine Drive to the Catholic Church car park in 2008. After leaving the council he remained on the Conservative Group committee and was the treasurer for many years. Arthur was actively involved with many other community organisations including the British Legion where he would help support coffee mornings and raise funds for them. Arthur was also on the committee at Burnham Community Centre.

Arthur also joined Burnham-on-Sea Moose Lodge in April 2008 and was an active member for 13 years. He served as Lodge Governor from 2011 to 2012, and was also a member of Moose Legion 8, which focuses on welfare support of senior members and their wives.

Arthur also was Chairman of Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club, a social group for adults with disabilities, for around 20 years.

Burnham’s former Mayor Michael Clarke, who also worked with Arthur, adds: “I have many fond memories of Arthur from his days on the Town Council. He always pushed for what he believed in, and fought hard for Burnham & Highbridge, and was a great support to Maria and I during our terms of office. He was a true community man, and got himself involved with many groups and causes that led to enriching the community in which we live. He will be sadly missed.”

Cllr Bob Filmer, who worked with Arthur on many community projects, said: “I was really sad to hear of ‘Arfur’s’ passing. We worked closely for many years as neighbouring ward councillors. He always worked hard for his local residents and we often had working parties together picking up rubbish or clearing walkways. He was great fun to work with often also with Dennis Davey. My best wishes and thoughts are with his family.”

His grand-daughter Hannah Roberts adds: “Grandad was a massive part of my life, someone who always showed his love and care and was always there to offer me advice. We did many things over the years together to which I am grateful for and I’m going to treasure those memories forever. I am going to miss him very dearly.”

Arthur’s funeral service will be held at St Andrew’s Church, on Wednesday, November 22nd at midday. All are welcome to attend the church service and football scarves of any team can be worn as Arthur was a big football fan, being a follower of Arsenal.

After the service, there will be a separate service at Sedgemoor Crematorium at 1pm for family and close friends. A wake will be held at The Ritz Club in Victoria Street from 1pm. If you are intending to come to the wake, please contact The Ritz so they are aware of numbers on 01278 785365.