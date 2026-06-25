Tributes paid to inspirational local dance leader ‘Doc’ Brice who transformed young lives

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to Dr Alec Walter Charles Brice — affectionately known to generations simply as “Doc” — who dedicated decades of his life to dance and inspired countless young people across Burnham‑On‑Sea, Highbridge, Cheddar and beyond.

Doc, whose influence stretched far wider than the studios he taught in, founded and led KazDanz at King Alfred School in Highbridge, turning it into far more than a dance group.

Under his guidance, hundreds of local children found opportunities they could never have imagined. Many travelled across Europe and further afield to perform, proudly representing their community on international stages.

He also ran Danzatak at Kings of Wessex School in Cheddar, opening the door to even more young dancers. Doc often brought performers from both groups together, giving them the chance to tour and appear as one united Somerset troupe — an experience that created lifelong friendships and unforgettable memories.

His productions became renowned for bringing people together, not only from across Somerset but from around the world. Former students recall how he helped them build confidence, perform in front of thousands, and even appear on international television. But for many, his greatest gift was his belief in people. Doc had a rare ability to encourage, support and inspire, helping young dancers grow not just in skill but in self‑belief.

Alongside him throughout was his wife, Joan, who played a huge role in the success of KazDanz. She worked tirelessly behind the scenes organising performances, managing tours and caring for generations of young dancers. Together, they created a community built on kindness, encouragement and dedication — a legacy that will never be forgotten.

Doc’s passing marks the loss of a man who made an extraordinary contribution to local life. His influence lives on in the dancers, teachers and performers he inspired, and in the friendships and memories he helped create.

His funeral service will be held at St Mary’s Church, Wedmore, on Monday 29th June at 12 noon, followed by interment. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, are invited for Weston Hospicecare.