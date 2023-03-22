A well-known Lympsham resident who raised over £45,000 for charity with his annual displays of Christmas lights on his home has sadly died.

Dave Prowton, 80, decorated his ‘Christmas House’ with thousands of lights every festive season at Copse Corner in Lympsham.

Dave passed away at home on March 7th aged 80, and leaves 4 children, 3 granchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He and his late wife, Jenny, who passed away in 2020, had spent over 25 years decorating their house each Christmas in Lympsham, raising tens of thousands of pounds for charities over the years.

One charity close to the family’s hearts was the Alzhiemers Society following Jenny’s passsing as a result of Dementia.

They had lived at the same house for 56 years.

Dave was popular in the area of Lympsham and East Brent where he grew up and received an award for services to the community.

A funeral will be held at 11am on 17th April at St Mary’s Church in East Brent.

The cortege will go through Lympsham village, pausing outside of St Christophers Church, Lympsham, leaving Copse Corner at 10.15am.

The family has this week thanked all those who have sent their best wishes at this time.