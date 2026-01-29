Tributes paid to ‘modest gentleman’ as fundraising begins in his memory

A fundraising effort has been launched in memory of a well known Burnham-On-Sea man described by friends as a “quiet and modest gentleman,” after his body was found on a country road near Brean last weekend.

Clive Bond was sadly found on Red Road at Berrow on Saturday, January 24th, as reported here.

His passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from the local music community, where he was a familiar and supportive presence for more than two decades.

Clive was well known at the Ritz Social Club in Burnham’s Victoria Street and also at the Berrow and Brean Social Club, where he volunteered as a sound technician and served on the committee.

Musicians say he was someone who never sought the spotlight but played a vital role behind the scenes.

In the days since his death, friends and fellow performers have launched a fundraising appeal to support causes close to Clive’s heart and to help cover memorial arrangements. Organisers say the response has already shown how deeply he was valued in the community.

Messages shared by the Ritz Acoustic Club describe him as “a modest gentleman who gave so much of his time,” adding that the fundraiser is a way for people to “give something back to someone who quietly supported so many others.”

Clive had lived in Burnham-On-Sea for more than 20 years and became a familiar face at local music nights, open mic sessions and community events.

He is pictured at the front of the photo above during the unveiling of new music equipment at the Ritz Club last October, as we reported here.