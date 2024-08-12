12.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Aug 13, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBiker with links to Burnham area who died 'will be hugely missed'
News

Biker with links to Burnham area who died ‘will be hugely missed’

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The family of a man who sadly died last week in a collision have expressed their gratitude to the public.

Lee Mainwaring, aged 54, tragically died following a collision on the A38 Taunton Road, in Bridgwater, on Sunday 4 August.

The ambulance service called us at around 9.30am following a serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A-road.

Sadly, Lee died at the scene and our sincerest condolences and thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time, who are being supported by a family liaison officer.

The family says: “We would like thank everybody for their kind words, cards and flowers. Lee will be hugely missed.”

Officers investigating the incident continue to appeal for any witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward. If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5224203431.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea parents tell how baby was delivered in moving Land Rover
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea music and arts festival BOSfest set to return this month

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
12.6 ° C
14.9 °
11.1 °
91 %
0.9kmh
97 %
Tue
20 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com