Tributes paid to resident who founded Highbridge’s Monarchs Gymnastics Club 42 years ago

Tributes have this week been paid to a community-spirited resident who founded Burnham and Highbridge’s Monarchs Gymnastics Club 42 years ago.

Judy Wootton has sadly died after a period of illness.

The club’s Mandy Warburton says: “We are so sorry to hear the news that Judy, who founded Monarchs Gym Club 42 years ago at King Alfred School in Highbridge, has passed away.”

“Judy was an amazing lady who welcomed our family to her gym along with so many other families over the years, not only coaching our children but coaching their parents to become qualified coaches and judges all volunteering in the club and the many competitions we entered.”

“Judy became the Chairman of British Acrobatic Gymnastics for many years as well as furthering her judging role from national to international competitions and then onto the European and World Championships where she was hugely well regarded all over the world.”

“She left a huge legacy to the club as we have continued her work to support our senior gymnasts and parents throughout the years to become coaches and judges themselves. Rest in peace Judy, you have left us with many very fond moments.”