Tributes have this week been paid to a well-known Burnham-On-Sea resident who has sadly passed away.

Local author Jim Kilduff was often seen about the town centre and always had a positive nature despite long-term health issues.

A spokesperson at Burnham’s Victoria Hotel, where Jim was a customer, said he was a “great man.”

“He was a very clever man, an author and a gent. Jim has been a great and loyal customer and friend of many in the Vic for longer than any of us have been here at and we hope to help give him a great send off.”

“His funeral will take place at St Michael’s Church in Brent Knoll at 12pm on September 25th and then back to The Ritz in Burnham to raise a glass.”