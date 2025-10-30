Trio of new black belts for Burnham-On-Sea Tae Kwon-Do Club

Three dedicated students from Holistic Tae Kwon-Do in Burnham-On-Sea have achieved a major milestone by earning their 1st Degree Black Belts at the prestigious TAGB National Black Belt Grading held in Daventry last weekend.

Andy, Kevin, and Neil were among over 490 hopefuls from across the UK who took part in the rigorous grading, which required them to demonstrate advanced techniques and theory in front of five Grand Masters.

Their success marks the culmination of years of training, discipline, and commitment, having all started their martial arts journey in 2021.

The club, which holds weekly classes at King Alfred School, is proud to celebrate the trio’s achievement and continues to promote martial arts as an inclusive activity for all ages and abilities.

Holistic Tae Kwon-Do offers a supportive environment where students build not only fitness and self-defence skills, but also confidence and resilience.

Instructor and club members are inviting anyone interested in trying Tae Kwon-Do to join them for a free trial class. For more information, visit www.holistictkd.co.uk or call 07767 668303.