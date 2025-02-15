7.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Feb 15, 2025
Tumble dryer fire causes serious house blaze in Burnham-On-Sea
News

Tumble dryer fire causes serious house blaze in Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Burnham fire engine

A tumble dryer fire is believed to have been the cause of a serious house blaze in Burnham-On-Sea today (Saturday February 15th).

Three fire engines from Burnham and Bridgwater were sent to the house in Priestley Way at 1pm.

A fire spokesman says: “On arrival crews confirmed the property was well alight and immediately rescued one dog that was inside.”

“The fire was located in a tumble dryer and was extinguished using 6 breathing apparatus, 2 hose reel jets, 1 safety jet and 2 thermal image cameras.”

“There was fire damage to 50 per cent to the ground floor and 30 per cent to 1st floor and 100 per cent smoke damage to ground floor and 40 per cent to the 1st floor.”

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

No-one was injured and eyewitnesses praised the fast response of the fire service for preventing it spreading further.

