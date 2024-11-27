Turnip Prize 2024: Finalists announced for Somerset spoof art contest

The finalists for Somerset’s Turnip Prize, a spoof of the Turner Prize, have been announced.

It is awarded to the person who has created something that they perceive to be rubbish art using the least amount of effort possible.

The competition was created when Tracey Emin’s ‘My Bed’ was shortlisted for the Turner Prize.

Competitors submit entries of ridiculous objects posing as contemporary art, mostly made from junk titled with spoofs or puns. The prize is a turnip impaled on a rusty six-inch nail.

This year’s finalists are:

“Tax in Creases” by Wonga Woman

“Post Office Sandal” by Revd Paula F U Jitsu

“Sycamore Gap” by Tim Burr

“Inflation” by Mrs Penny Saver

Organiser Trevor Prideaux told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Entries should take the least amount of effort possible to create.”

“I believe that over the last [26] years the artists entering ‘The Turnip Prize’ have created by far better works than Alex Farquharson and The Tate Britain Gallery could ever wish to exhibit.”

“The Turnip Prize is a crap art competition. You can enter anything you like, but it must be rubbish.”

The winner will be announced on Tuesday 3rd December at The New Inn in Wedmore.