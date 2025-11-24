Turnip Prize 2025: Finalists announced for Somerset spoof art contest

The finalists for Somerset’s Turnip Prize, a spoof of the Turner Prize, have been announced.

It is awarded to the person who has created something that they perceive to be rubbish art using the least amount of effort possible. The competition was created after Tracey Emin’s ‘My Bed’ was shortlisted for the Turner Prize.

Competitors submit entries of ridiculous objects posing as contemporary art, mostly made from junk titled with spoofs or puns. The prize is a turnip impaled on a rusty six-inch nail.

Turnip Prize 2025 finalists:

“Coldplay” by M.I Boverred

(The book ‘A Winter’s Tale’)



“Bitter n Twisted” by Ali Can

(A twisted can of Bitter)



“Free Palace Stein” by Wes T. Bank

An empty Crystal Palace Stein with a zero price tag)



“Only Fans” by West Country Weirdos

(One big fan and one small fan)

Organiser Trevor Prideaux told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Entries should take the least amount of effort possible to create.”

“I believe that over the last 27 years the artists entering ‘The Turnip Prize’ have created by far better works than Alex Farquharson and The Tate Britain Gallery could ever wish to exhibit.”

“The Turnip Prize is awarded to the person who has created something that they perceive to be crap art using the least amount of effort possible.”

The winner will be announced on Tuesday 2nd December at The New Inn in Wedmore. Photos: Trevor Prideaux.