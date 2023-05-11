The owners of an Italian restaurant in Burnham-On-Sea have spoken of their surprise after a famous couple who have starred in several films and TV shows popped in for a meal.

‘Eatery Ogni Volta’ in Burnham High Street was visited by actor Stephen Graham, his wife Hannah – who is also an actress and producer – and several of their family last weekend.

Restaurant owner Nicola Gessa, pictured above with his partner Kirrily Swan, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were honoured to have Stephen Graham and his lovely wife at Ogni Volta for a meal. They enjoyed their food and gave compliments to the chef – it was an absolute pleasure, as well as a little nerve wracking!”

Four-time BAFTA-nominated actor Stephen Graham starred in Gangs of New York (2002), The Virtues (2019), and The Irishman (2019). He also starred on TV in the HBO mini-series Band of Brothers (2001) plus This Is England and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) and Taboo (2017) plus had a role in ITV’s Coronation Street.

His wife Hannah is also known for starring in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), Boiling Point (2021) and This Is England (2006).

Nicola adds that the couple had booked in advance through the restaurant’s website and so they were unaware of their celebrity status in advance.

“We didn’t recognise their names and added them to the diary. It was only after the party of five arrived that Kirrily recognised them and came into the kitchen quite excited to tell me the news and then I recognised them as well!”

“They said they were visiting friends and family in the area. We were very respectful and left them to enjoy their meal and then asked at the end if we could take a photo with them which they agreed.”

The group enjoyed king prawns and calamari plus an Italian meatboard followed by pasta meals and desserts of cheesecake and tiramisu.

Kirrily adds: “They gave their compliments to the chef and really enjoyed it – they even thanked us in Italian. They are a lovely couple and really down to earth. It was lovely to welcome them.”