Filming for a new Channel 4 TV drama series was completed in Burnham-On-Sea on Monday (May 15th) after it restarted last month following the lead star Julie Walters pulling out due to poor health.

Scenes for the six-part series, called ‘TrueLove’, were shot on Burnham seafront this week. The series was originally shot last year in Burnham, Berrow and Brean – and a second round of filming has been underway over the past few weeks.

Vehicles for the TV production crew were on the South Esplanade on Monday for the filming near the Sailing Club, pictured here.

Several scenes were also shot outside Quantock Court on the seafront in recent days and in Berrow last week.

Julie Walters had to pull out due to a back problem and she has now been replaced by the actress Lindsay Duncan with scenes now re-shot in the Burnham-On-Sea area. The series also features actress Sue Johnston of ‘Downton Abbey’ fame.

Last month, filming restarted in Burnham-On-Sea on the jetty, on The Esplanade and beach, pictured below.

Further filming in other parts of the south west will go ahead in coming weeks, but the Burnham scenes are now understood to be complete.

“Last year, filming on Truelove was paused while Julie Walters sought medical advice and attention for severe back pain,” says a Clerkenwell Films statement.

“Subsequently, Julie decided to step back from the project to focus on her recovery and recuperation, and so will not be returning to the role of Phil.”

”We wholeheartedly support her decision, and the entire cast, crew and production team wish her the very best and a speedy recovery.”

”We are delighted that Lindsay Duncan will be stepping into the role of Phil.”

”We’re excited to see what she brings to this complex and captivating character.”

Three-time BAFTA nominee Duncan, whose past credits include Birdman and About Time, said: “When I read the Truelove scripts I knew I wanted to be involved.”

She adds: “I say involved because the obvious thing is that Phil is a great part – an intelligent, tough and complex woman – but also I want to be a part of this project.”

”It’s so well written, exploring what we face when age becomes a factor. How do we want to live, die and love with the remaining years? It tells a compelling story with humanity and very dark humour. The cast is terrific. It’s original and ambitious. Excited is an overused word in this context, but I really am.”