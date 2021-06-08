An American TV network has thanked a group of supporters for their backing of one of their drama shows filmed in Brean in a unique way.

The channel, PBS, commissioned sand artist Simon Beck to create this huge design on the beach next to Brean Down.

It thanks the Sanditon Sisterhood social media group which successfully campaigned for a second series of the popular TV series based on Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel.

The series has been renewed for a second and third series, as we recently reported here, and some scenes are set to be filmed in Brean and other parts of the region later this year.

Sand artist Simon Beck told Burnham-On-Sea.com it was “one of my more unusual commissions – it’s wonderful news that Sanditon is returning for two new series.”

Streaming service BritBox UK has taken on the show as a co-producer and will premiere the series as a BritBox Original in the UK.

In America it airs on PBS, where the series was voted one of the top 15 shows of 2020, after premiering to wide critical acclaim.

The two new seasons of Sanditon have also been acquired by ITV, which originally launched the first series in 2019, and will air on the channel following the premiere window on BritBox UK.