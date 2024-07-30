Two abandoned puppies found in box besides road cared for by RSPCA Brent Knoll

The team at the RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre are caring for two puppies found abandoned in a sealed-up box besides a local road earlier this month.

The pups were just a few weeks old when they were found inside the cardboard box besides a road in Burtle on July 5th.

A member of the public took them to the rescue centre in Brent Knoll where the team have named them Tilly Norah and Stanley Jones and are hoping to find them new homes after they get the all-clear from the vet.

Andy Cook, from Brent Knoll Animal Centre, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “They are very sweet, albeit noisy! We think they are multi crossbreeds, possibly Lhasa Apso, Yorkie or Poodle types.”

“We’re hoping these guys have found a new home and we’ll soon be waving them goodbye but some animals are not so lucky to find a happy home so quickly.”

“This is a particularly busy time of year and we’re seeing an influx of animals like Norah and Jones coming into our care.”

“We’d encourage anyone who has the space in their heart and home to welcome a pet to please consider adopting a rescue instead of buying from a breeder or a pet shop. We have so many animals in our care with so much love to give, they just need a chance.”

Andy adds: “We also understand that some owners may be struggling to care for their animals but we’d urge anyone in need of help to please reach out and not to abandon their pets. These two were lucky that a kind member of the public found them.”

“We’d advise anyone who finds an abandoned animal in a public place to please take them to the vets as this is the quickest way to ensure they get the care they need.”

There is more information on the animals in need of new homes on the RSPCA Brent Knoll Find-a-pet rehoming page here. To support RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre, click here.