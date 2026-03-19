Two arrested after abandoned car sparks police search in Burnham-On-Sea

Police arrested two people in Burnham-On-Sea after officers were called to reports of a car being abandoned in the town centre.

Officers were alerted at around 1.40pm on Saturday March 7th after members of the public reported that a man and woman had left a vehicle in a private car park off the High Street, with concerns raised that neither appeared fit to drive.

A Police spokesperson says: “Police searched the area and found the vehicle in Pier Street car park. Further enquiries led to the arrest of a man and a woman in Steart Avenue at around 3pm.”

“On seizing the car officers found a quantity of property believed to be stolen in thefts from shops.”

“A man in his thirties of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of driving offences, including driving while unfit through drugs and driving while disqualified, and of theft from a shop.”

“A woman in her twenties, also of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of thefts from two shops. Both were later released on bail with conditions not to enter certain shops and not to remain in any shop after being asked to leave.”

Police say their enquiries are ongoing and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Witnesses or those with relevant details are asked to call 101 and quote reference 522 606 3862.