Two arrested following serious assault in Burnham-On-Sea after three attacked at Apex Park

Two people have been arrested following a serious assault in Burnham-On-Sea this morning (Wednesday 27th May) that has led to the car park area at Apex Park being taped off by Police.

Police say were called at around 6.15am to Apex Park in Marine Drive, Burnham-On-Sea, following a call from the ambulance service about one person with a laceration to the wrist, which may be life-changing.

“Upon attendance, two other people were located with injuries. All three have been taken to hospital by paramedics to receive further treatment.”

“Following CCTV trawls and initial enquiries led by officers, a 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.”

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Becky Wells-Cole told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We understand this will be a very distressing scene for some people but we would like to reassure you that we believe this is an isolated incident and the individuals are all known to each other.”

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around Apex Park, as well as in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.”

“If anyone has any concerns, I do encourage you to speak to your local neighbourhood police officer as they can provide reassurance.”

Residents wiht information can call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226144943, or complete the online appeals form. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.