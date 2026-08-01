Two Burnham & Berrow golfers selected for England squad ahead of major internationals

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club is celebrating after two of its rising players were named in the England squad for the upcoming internationals, with Patience Rhodes and Davina Xanh both set to represent their country on one of the sport’s biggest amateur stages.

The selections come ahead of a packed fortnight of international golf, with the Girls’ & Boys’ Home Internationals taking place at Monifieth Golf Links in Scotland from August 4–6, followed immediately by the Women’s & Men’s Home Internationals at Woodbrook Golf Club in County Wicklow, Ireland, from August 5–7.

England arrive as the dominant force in both events, having won three of the four combined Women’s & Men’s tournaments since the format changed in 2022, and all five Girls’ & Boys’ events since 2021.

Rhodes, who continues to build an impressive record on both sides of the Atlantic, has been named in the England Women squad. Her form this season includes a superb fourth‑place finish at the 2026 Big Twelve Championship in the United States. She also made her debut at the 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur and returned in 2026 to make the cut, underlining her growing reputation on the international circuit. Her selection places her firmly among the country’s most promising talents, and England will look to her consistency and competitive edge as they chase another title.

Joining her in the same squad is fellow Burnham & Berrow golfer Davina Xanh, whose own achievements have been equally eye‑catching. Xanh claimed victory at the 2026 PING ASU Invitational and previously lifted the prestigious St Rule Trophy at St Andrews in 2025. Her ability to win on demanding courses and in strong fields has made her a standout contender for national selection, and her inclusion adds further strength to an already formidable England line‑up.