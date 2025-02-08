Two Burnham-On-Sea schools announce they have joined Priory Learning Trust

Burnham-On-Sea Infants and St Andrew’s School have officially joined The Priory Learning Trust at the start of this month.

Both schools say have been working with the Trust over the last year, leading up to the change.

Headteacher of Burnham Infants, Carly Hatch, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are really pleased to be joining a group of schools who share our passion for maximising life chances for young people through the power of education.”

“Enhancing the collaboration between the schools, as well as with King Alfred School Academy, who are also part of the same Trust, means that we can offer a clear progression from our youngest learners up to our sixth form students across the town.”

Wayne Higgins, the Headteacher at St Andrew’s, is clear about the benefits to children, staff and the community of Burnham and Highbridge.”

“By working closely together we can share information, train staff and better understand and support the needs of our locality- everyone will benefit,” he says.

Director of Primary Education for The Priory Learning Trust, Lisa Dadds, adds that she is delighted to welcome more schools to the Trust.

”We can see the progress that schools such as East and West Huntspill, Pawlett and Berrow have made over the last few years and know that these schools will add to our shared commitment to a great education for every child.”