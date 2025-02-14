Two conservation events open to the public to be held in Berrow dunes over the next week

Two conservation events open to the public will be held in Berrow dunes over the next week.

Somerset Council’s Community Rangers are organising a free Family Nature Exploration event on Thursday 20th February from 10am-12noon; and a Conservation Volunteer Workday on Sunday 16th Feb from 10am-2pm.

Sunday’s Conservation Volunteer Workday will see volunteers hand clearing invasive sea buckthorn from the dunes, allowing rarer plants to flourish. All tools, gloves and tea and biscuits provided.

Volunteers are invited to bring a packed lunch if they plan to stay for the full session. To join them, email countryside@somerset.gov.uk or text Lydia on 07827 886 268. Meets at Berrow Dunes Nature Reserve Car Park, opposite Sandy Glade Holiday Park.

The free Family Nature Exploration event will be held on Thursday 20th February from 10am-12noon at Berrow Dunes. Guides from Somerset Wildlife Trust and the Countryside Ranger team will take you on a journey of exploration of the plants, birds and pond life to be found on the Berrow Dunes Nature Reserve.

The event is open to all and families looking for things to do in the half-term will be particularly welcome! No need to book. Meets at Berrow Dunes Local Nature Reserve Car Park, opposite Sandy Glade Holiday Park. Queries can be addressed to Mandy Wallington at mandy.wallington@somersetwildlife.org or 07754 551090