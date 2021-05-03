A Burnham-On-Sea charity shop manager has spoken out after mean thieves stole two glass vases.

The Sue Ryder shop in Burnham High Street has found that two large Murano glass vases have been taken from a display shelf in the store.

“It’s incredibly sad that someone would steal from a charity at any time, but particularly during these challenging times when we have been unable to open the shop for many months,” said a spokeswoman.

The charity has asked anyone who sees suspicious activity in the shop to let the team know.

It comes after Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here on a recent spate of thefts from shops in the town centre.