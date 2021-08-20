Two ‘green’ donations have this week been presented to the volunteers who manage Highbridge’s Southwell House and memorial gardens.

A garden strimmer has been presented to the charity by Dan Jefferies on behalf of Burnbridge Wanderers to help the team maintain the grounds.

Also, volunteer gardener Mike McCleary has donated a petrol mower to the charity at the same time, saying he hopes the equipment will help it maintain the grassed area next to Southwell House during the summer in between council visits.

It comes after the charity recently posted on social media that it would welcome support from the local community. A spokeswoman thanked both for their “very kind” donations.