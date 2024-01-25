Two Highbridge boxers have been selected to compete in the national youth championships representing the west.

Thomas Maguire, 17, from Tarnock, and Kiera Palmer, 17, from Highbridge are both members of King Alfred Amateur Boxing Club in Highbridge.

The championships event is a national competition held by England Boxing which this year is being held in Rotherham on February 9th, 10th and 11th.

“Both boxers have big dreams of what they’d like to acheive in boxing, and we want to encourage and help them, and all our other members, acheive them,” a club spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Kiera and Thomas are as dedicated as you can be to boxing, Both say it’s not just a sport, it’s a lifestyle.”

“They put a lot of hours in week after week to improve and up their game. The whole gym are behind them going into the championships.”

“They’re not just representing themselves and the gym, but also weston counties. We’re all very excited to see how the competition goes.”