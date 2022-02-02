Several businesses in the Burnham-On-Sea area are celebrating this week after being named as finalists in this year’s Somerset Business Awards.
The judges have sifted through the ‘record-breaking’ number of entries and selected just two or three businesses per award category.
The 2022 awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Winter Gardens Pavilion in Weston-super-Mare on March 11th and will be hosted by BBC presenter and journalist Claire Carter.
Local firms E-FS Ltd of Highbridge and Somerlap Forest Products Ltd from Mark are among the local finalists in the Burnham-On-Sea area.
Somerset Chamber executive director, Emma Rawlings, thanked everyone who had entered the awards. She added: “It was great to see so many entries from both chamber members and non-members from all corners of the county and representing a wide range of sectors and industries.”
“These awards are the largest in Somerset and are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate all that is great about our diverse business community and I’m looking forward to the grand final next month.”
The 2022 finalists are:
Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Albert Goodman):
- J&K Aquatics, Bridgwater
- Musgrove Willows, Westonzoyland
- Protek Products, Shepton Mallet
Small Business of the Year (sponsored by TDA):
- AIP Welding Supplies Ltd, Bridgwater
- Introtweet Ltd, Taunton
- Reflex Medical Limited, Shepton Mallet
Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Brook Financial Management):
- Hippychick Ltd, Bridgwater
- Lendology CIC, Bradford-on-Tone
- Haven Timber Holdings Ltd, Norton St Philip
Large Business of the Year (sponsored by PKF Francis Clark):
- Bradfords Building Supplies, Yeovil
- Regency Purchasing Group, Weston-super-Mare
- Ten Three Cleaning Ltd, Yeovil
Charity of the Year (sponsored by Clarke Willmott):
- bibic, Langport
- Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, Wellington
- St Margaret’s Hospice Care, Taunton
Best Use of Technology (sponsored by Porter Dodson)
- Berry & Escott, Bridgwater
- Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton
- Talick Group, Glastonbury
Employer of the Year (sponsored by Elite Staffing Solutions):
- Alpha Housing Services Ltd, Taunton
- Singer Instruments, Roadwater
- WPA, Taunton
Investing in Somerset (sponsored by Hinkley Point C):
- Bridges Electrical Engineers Ltd, Midsomer Norton
- Cake Box Bakery, Yeovil
- MMES 2012 Ltd, Bridgwater
Start-up of the Year (sponsored by Teapot Creative):
- Emily Thompson Social Media Coach, Ilminster
- Otterhead House, Taunton
- The Birch Dementia Centre Ltd, Weston-super-Mare
Employee of the Year (sponsored by Weston College):
- Ryan Werner, of AIP Welding Supplies Ltd, Bridgwater
- Rebekah Blake, of The Willow Set Pre-School, Taunton
Environmental Achievement (sponsored by Gravity)
- New Leaf Life Design, Bridgwater
- Somerlap Forest Products Ltd, Mark
- Talick Group Ltd, Glastonbury
Service Excellence (sponsored by CETSAT):
- Alpha Housing Services Limited, Taunton
- Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare
- House Fox Estate Agents, Weston-super-Mare
Somerset Manufacturer and Producer (sponsored by Garador):
- E-FS Ltd, Highbridge
- EPS Services & Tooling Ltd, Wiveliscombe
- Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton
Rebuild and Thrive (sponsored by Barclays):
- Introtweet Ltd, Taunton
- Regency Purchasing Group, Weston-super-Mare
- Sansum Solutions Group Limited, Cheddar
Pictured: Judges Nick Porter of Barclays, Andy Cockcroft of Hinkley Point C, Ian Porter of Weston College, Tim Walker of Clarke Willmott, Lizzie Ginbey of Teapot Creative, Neil Discombe of Garador, Michael Cahill of Albert Goodman, Alan Smith of Enterprise South