Several businesses in the Burnham-On-Sea area are celebrating this week after being named as finalists in this year’s Somerset Business Awards.

The judges have sifted through the ‘record-breaking’ number of entries and selected just two or three businesses per award category.

The 2022 awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Winter Gardens Pavilion in Weston-super-Mare on March 11th and will be hosted by BBC presenter and journalist Claire Carter.

Local firms E-FS Ltd of Highbridge and Somerlap Forest Products Ltd from Mark are among the local finalists in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Somerset Chamber executive director, Emma Rawlings, thanked everyone who had entered the awards. She added: “It was great to see so many entries from both chamber members and non-members from all corners of the county and representing a wide range of sectors and industries.”

“These awards are the largest in Somerset and are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate all that is great about our diverse business community and I’m looking forward to the grand final next month.”

The 2022 finalists are:

Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Albert Goodman):

J&K Aquatics, Bridgwater

Musgrove Willows, Westonzoyland

Protek Products, Shepton Mallet

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by TDA):

AIP Welding Supplies Ltd, Bridgwater

Introtweet Ltd, Taunton

Reflex Medical Limited, Shepton Mallet

Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Brook Financial Management):

Hippychick Ltd, Bridgwater

Lendology CIC, Bradford-on-Tone

Haven Timber Holdings Ltd, Norton St Philip

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by PKF Francis Clark):

Bradfords Building Supplies, Yeovil

Regency Purchasing Group, Weston-super-Mare

Ten Three Cleaning Ltd, Yeovil

Charity of the Year (sponsored by Clarke Willmott):

bibic, Langport

Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, Wellington

St Margaret’s Hospice Care, Taunton

Best Use of Technology (sponsored by Porter Dodson)

Berry & Escott, Bridgwater

Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton

Talick Group, Glastonbury

Employer of the Year (sponsored by Elite Staffing Solutions):

Alpha Housing Services Ltd, Taunton

Singer Instruments, Roadwater

WPA, Taunton

Investing in Somerset (sponsored by Hinkley Point C):

Bridges Electrical Engineers Ltd, Midsomer Norton

Cake Box Bakery, Yeovil

MMES 2012 Ltd, Bridgwater

Start-up of the Year (sponsored by Teapot Creative):

Emily Thompson Social Media Coach, Ilminster

Otterhead House, Taunton

The Birch Dementia Centre Ltd, Weston-super-Mare

Employee of the Year (sponsored by Weston College):

Ryan Werner, of AIP Welding Supplies Ltd, Bridgwater

Rebekah Blake, of The Willow Set Pre-School, Taunton

Environmental Achievement (sponsored by Gravity)

New Leaf Life Design, Bridgwater

Somerlap Forest Products Ltd, Mark

Talick Group Ltd, Glastonbury

Service Excellence (sponsored by CETSAT):

Alpha Housing Services Limited, Taunton

Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare

House Fox Estate Agents, Weston-super-Mare

Somerset Manufacturer and Producer (sponsored by Garador):

E-FS Ltd, Highbridge

EPS Services & Tooling Ltd, Wiveliscombe

Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton

Rebuild and Thrive (sponsored by Barclays):

Introtweet Ltd, Taunton

Regency Purchasing Group, Weston-super-Mare

Sansum Solutions Group Limited, Cheddar

Pictured: Judges Nick Porter of Barclays, Andy Cockcroft of Hinkley Point C, Ian Porter of Weston College, Tim Walker of Clarke Willmott, Lizzie Ginbey of Teapot Creative, Neil Discombe of Garador, Michael Cahill of Albert Goodman, Alan Smith of Enterprise South