A two-metre long dolphin was washed up on the tideline at Brean on Saturday (March 13th) during a stormy high tide.

A beach walker came across the mammal and alerted the beachwarden who in turn called out Burnham-based charity BARB Search & Rescue which has a team of trained marine mammal medics.

A spokesman from BARB said: “After consulting with HM Coastguard and Brean’s beachwarden, BARB sent several of its trained Marine Mammal Medics to the beach.”

“The dolphin sadly had suffered several injuries to its body and, after a full check, the team confirmed it was deceased.”

“This creature was one of the largest dolphins we have seen washed up along this stretch of coastline for several years.”

“Our team also liaised with British Divers Marine Life Rescue during the incident, who are also specialists in marine mammal rescues.”

BARB’s Marine Mammal Medics have a full range of specialised equipment to help stranded mammals when required.

Earlier this year, the team was called to a stranded dolphin at Sand Bay near Weston-super-Mare.