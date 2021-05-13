Regional arts group Seed has launched two new Highbridge art and theatre groups for young people to explore their creativity.

A youth arts group and a youth theatre group will provide opportunities for young people in Highbridge to come together outside of a school setting, and learn creative skills, and meet like-minded people.

Seed will be working with Sharon Parkes and Paul Chapman to set up Highbridge Youth Arts, while Selina Keedwell will establish Highbridge Youth Theatre.

“Highbridge Youth Arts will provide an accessible and affordable opportunity for local young people of Highbridge to take part in creative and performing dance and drama,” says a spokesperson.

“Taking place over two 12-week terms, the group will allow students to direct and shape creative pieces with their ideas and experiences of the Covid-19 lockdowns.”

“They will be supported by experienced artists and facilitators. Sharon and Paul have already delivered three preliminary workshops in schools, reaching 120 local children with their creative dance and drama workshops.”

Highbridge Youth Theatre will consist of two separate groups – Highbridge Youth Theatre Group for 6 to 11 years and Highbridge Youth Theatre Company for 12 to 18 years.

The spokesperson adds: “Every young person will have a chance to explore, create and find their voice through drama-based collaborative activities which put the young person at the heart.”

Selina Keedwell adds: “We are really excited to work with the young people of Highbridge and the surrounding area to make original work with professional theatre companies and artists. What a fantastic time to play and create new work!”

“Don’t worry if you’ve never done this before, or you’re struggling with confidence. We are here to help build your confidence and develop skills in acting and making new plays and performances. We can’t wait to meet you and get started!”

Thanks to Seed, some activities are free of charge, and the most users will pay is just £2! All activities are open to all young people in Highbridge. For more information on each project and to book a place, visit www.seedsedgemoor.com