Burnham-On-Sea farmers market will be returning to the town’s High Street today (Friday, August 26th).
The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm. Among this month’s twelve stalls will be a wide range of locally produced products.
An spokeswoman says: “We will have all of your favourite local producers and I am pleased to announce that we have two new producers too!”
“Barley Wood Kitchen Garden will be attending with his Organic Fruit and Veg, Somerset Orchard Garden with their Fresh cut Flowers, Cider and Apple juice. ”
This month’s stalls include:
Barleywood Kitchen Garden
Mikes Pork
Oven Too You
My Farmhouse Pantry
In Clover
Wesley Cottage Bees
Dragonfly Jewlery
Dickies Pies
Salsa Stories
Somerset Chilli Garden
Somerset Orchard Garden
Somerset Natural Soaps