Burnham-On-Sea farmers market will be returning to the town’s High Street today (Friday, August 26th).

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm. Among this month’s twelve stalls will be a wide range of locally produced products.

An spokeswoman says: “We will have all of your favourite local producers and I am pleased to announce that we have two new producers too!”

“Barley Wood Kitchen Garden will be attending with his Organic Fruit and Veg, Somerset Orchard Garden with their Fresh cut Flowers, Cider and Apple juice. ”

This month’s stalls include:

Barleywood Kitchen Garden

Mikes Pork

Oven Too You

My Farmhouse Pantry

In Clover

Wesley Cottage Bees

Dragonfly Jewlery

Dickies Pies

Salsa Stories

Somerset Chilli Garden

Somerset Orchard Garden

Somerset Natural Soaps