Two people in court after M5 closed on two separate occasions

Two people are appearing in court this week after being charged with causing a public nuisance, closing the M5 motorway through Somerset.

Jason Martin, aged 37 of no fixed address, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (16th June). The charges follow an incident on Sunday 14th June in which the north and southbound carriageways on the M5 were closed at the Avonmouth junction for several hours.

Iona Coleman, aged 31 from East Huntspill, was also charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance following an incident on the M5 on Monday evening (15th June) where the motorway was again closed in both directions between junction 21 (Weston) and junction 22 (Burnham-On-Sea).

She was due to appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 17th June. Both Martin and Coleman were remanded into police custody ahead of their court hearings. Martin was later released by the court on conditional bail.