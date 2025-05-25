Two people taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on busy road into Burnham-On-Sea

Two people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision on a busy road into Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (May 25th).

Queen’s Drive was shut by Police from the Tesco roundabout to the M5 Edithmead roundabout for over three hours.

A fire service spokesman says: “Two fire engines from Bridgwater were sent to a report of a three vehicle road traffic collision in Edithmead, near Burnham-On-Sea.”

“On arrival, they confirmed one vehicle had left the road way and this vehicle still had one person trapped inside.”

“Crews stabilised the vehicle and then removed the casualty using hydraulic cutting equipment and small tools. The casualty was handed over to paramedics.”

A Police spokeswoman added: “Emergency services were at the scene of a collision which closed the B3140 at Edithmead. Officers were called at 1.30pm to a reported three-car collision.”

“If you saw what happened or have any dashcam or other footage which could help police enquiries, please call 101 and give the log number 511 of May 25th.”