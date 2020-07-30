Holiday traffic came to a halt in Brean on Friday afternoon (July 31st) following a two-vehicle collision that closed a busy road.

The incident took place in Weston Road, Brean at 12.47pm and caused long queues of traffic in the area, as pictured here.

A Police spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called to a collision in Weston Road involving two vehicles – a Ford Fiesta and an Audi TT.”

“There were no injuries, but both vehicles were damaged and caused an obstruction, blocking the road.”

Police diverted traffic along other routes but long queues of holiday traffic built up in the area.

The road stayed closed until recovery services had managed to take both vehicles away.