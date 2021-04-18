Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB Search & Rescue was called out twice to Brean beach on Sunday (April 18th) to rescue stranded cars.

In the first incident, shortly before 1pm, the team headed to the village beach where a Ford Fiesta was stuck on a footpath.

A BARB spokesman said: “Our team was called out by Brean’s beach warden at 12.49pm to assist the driver of a Ford Fiesta car whose vehicle had become stuck on a footpath in soft sand. The driver, who was unfamiliar with the area, had become disoriented overnight and found his wheels had sunk into the soft sand, stranding the vehicle.”

“After freeing the wheels with spades, the BARB crew used a winch on one of our tow trucks to successfully pull the vehicle up the path to a car park where it could be driven away. The grateful family thanked our volunteers and made a donation to BARB.”

In a second, separate incident, the BARB Search & Rescue team was called back to Brean beach on Sunday evening after the beach warden reported a BMW was stuck at the top of the beach.

A BARB spokesman said: “Our volunteers were called to Brean beach for a second incident of the day, at 7.29pm, when the beach warden reported a car was stuck in soft sand at the top of the beach. Our crew used spades and waffle boards to free a BMW. The grateful owner made a donation to BARB to thank us for the help.”

BARB Search & Rescue