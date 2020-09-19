Several community groups who oversee playing fields and play areas in the Burnham-On-Sea are celebrating after winning awards at a ceremony to identify the best facilities in Somerset.

Judges at this year’s Somerset Playing Fields’ Association Field of the Year Awards have announced that Mark and Lympsham are the two top winners.

Lympsham was named the winner in the best Large Fields category. Lympsham Parish Council was represented by their groundsman David Luff and his son Jack Luff, pictured above.

The judges said that Lympsham Village Green is “an exceptional facility for a smaller community with a wide range of facilities in good order, excellently maintained and well used.”

And they also praised Mark Community Association, represented by Jendy Weekes, which received the award for Somerset’s best play area in recognition of its facilities next to Vole Road.

Somerset Playing Fields’ Association Field of the Year Results

Large Fields



1) Lympsham Parish Council – Lympsham Village Green & Cricket Field

2) Somerton Recreation Ground Trust – Gassons Lane

3) Wiveliscombe War Memorial Recreation Ground – West Road

Highly commended Rodney Stoke Parish Council – Rev Cobley Playing Field, Draycott

Highly commended East Huntspill Parish Council – New Road

Highly commended Horrington Cricket Club – Chapel Piece

Highly commended Stoke sub Hamdon Recreation Ground – West Street

Highly commended Churchill Parish Council – Ladymeade Lane Playing Field

Highly commended Axbridge Town Council – Furlong Field

Highly commended Allerford & Selworthy Village Hall & Recreation Ground

Highly commended Nether Stowey Village Hall & Recreation Ground

Highly commended Williton War Memorial Ground

Highly commended Dulverton Sportsfield

Play Areas

1) Mark Community Association – Vole Road

2) Woolavington Playing Fields’ Association – Higher Road Play Area

3) Dulverton Town Council – Kings Corner Play Area

Highly commended Dulverton Town Council – Barns Close Play Area

Highly commended Staplegrove Parish Council – Manor Road